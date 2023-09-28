Altec Lansing, a leading global audio electronics company and innovator in sound, today announced its multi-year partnership with the Miami Dolphins. As the Proud Speaker Partner of the Miami Dolphins, Altec Lansing will have brand presence at Dolphins home games and other Hard Rock Stadium events, including naming rights to the venue’s Sensory Room.

“Altec Lansing has always strived to put the consumer experience first, and our partnership with the Dolphins will continue to support that,” said Ike S. Franco, Founder & CEO of Infinity Global, the parent company of Altec Lansing. “Altec audio products are enjoyed by everyday consumers to high-profile celebrities and athletes. Our headphones allow consumers to enjoy optimal sound and also protect young ears from too much sound when necessary. We’re thrilled to now have the ability to deliver value across the full user experience with Dolphins fans at Hard Rock Stadium.”

Through the partnership, Altec Lansing will serve as the entitlement sponsor of the Sensory Room at Hard Rock Stadium, offering a branded experience to support fans with sensory preferences and needs and provide its Kid-Safe Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for attendees that need to take in the game at a lower volume. In addition to these activations, game attendees will also spot Altec Lansing throughout the stadium, as well as on social media for the Miami Dolphins Player Gameday Playlist, where a select Dolphins player shares the top five songs on his gameday playlist.

As Altec Lansing’s second partnership with a top Miami sports team, the brand is continuing to make its mark as an audio leader in the sports world. In addition to the partnership with the Miami Dolphins, the brand has worked alongside several other sports organizations including the NHL with the New York Rangers; the MLB with the Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Twins, and Boston Red Sox; and additional NFL teams including the New York Giants. The company’s most recent sports partnership broke new ground with A1 Padel, an international padel tour coming to the U.S. this fall.