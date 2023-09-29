Earlier this week, it was announced that Altec Lansing became the proud speaker partner of the Miami Dolphins. Altec Lansing will have a brand presence at Dolphins home games and other Hard Rock Stadium events, including naming rights to the Sensory Room.

Altec Lansing is currently offering a Miami “Brand Ambassador Program,” where consumers can sign up via this link for a chance to become the next “Mr. or Ms. Dolphins” and become the face of Altec Lansing for the Miami Dolphins and win tickets to two home games (w/ complimentary food & drinks), Altec & Dolphins merch, VIP experiences, and everything they need to host an epic tailgate.

Total Prize Package includes..

8 tickets for two home games (Bring 3 of your friends to each game)

Miami Dolphins Merchandise

Altec Lansing speakers and headphones

Miami Dolphins VIP Experiences

Compensation

Affiliate link

Bring a friend to attend two A1 Padel matches



