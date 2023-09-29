Earlier this week, it was announced that Altec Lansing became the proud speaker partner of the Miami Dolphins. Altec Lansing will have a brand presence at Dolphins home games and other Hard Rock Stadium events, including naming rights to the Sensory Room.

Altec Lansing is currently offering a Miami “Brand Ambassador Program,” where consumers can sign up via this link for a chance to become the next “Mr. or Ms. Dolphins” and become the face of Altec Lansing for the Miami Dolphins and win tickets to two home games (w/ complimentary food & drinks), Altec & Dolphins merch, VIP experiences, and everything they need to host an epic tailgate.

Total Prize Package includes..

  • 8 tickets for two home games (Bring 3 of your friends to each game)
  • Miami Dolphins Merchandise
  • Altec Lansing speakers and headphones
  • Miami Dolphins VIP Experiences
  • Compensation
  • Affiliate link
  • Bring a friend to attend two A1 Padel matches

CLICK HERE to Submit Your Entry

Altec Lansing in the locker room, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

