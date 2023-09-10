Miami Dolphins rookie RB De’Von Achane will be inactive today vs. the Chargers, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Per Pelissero, Achane has some rust from missing time in camp with a shoulder injury. Achane practiced each day this week for the Dolphins and appears to be past his shoulder injury. Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed will have the bulk of the work today for Miami’s running game.

