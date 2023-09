Miami Dolphins superstar WR Jaylen Waddle left the game Sunday night in the 4th quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit to the head. Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that Waddle is officially in concussion protocol. More on this story as it develops.

Dolphins’ WR Jaylen Waddle is in concussion protocol. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2023