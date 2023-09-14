The AFC East has been long dominated by teams other than the Miami Dolphins in the 21st century.

Whether it has been the New England Patriots dynasty or the recent division success of the Buffalo Bills, the AFC East has been largely a one-sided division for many years.

The Dolphins last won the AFC East in 2008, a season where Tom Brady missed all but one of the Patriots’ games through injury. It has been a long time for the Dolphins, but after the weekend’s events unfolded, there is hope in the fanbase that they could finally end their drought.

A Big Twist In The AFC East

When Aaron Rodgers joined the New York Jets, the AFC East immediately became the best division in the league.

With Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa already in the division, there were now seen to be three excellent teams competing for the AFC East.

However, Monday’s clash between the Jets and Bills could not have benefitted the Dolphins’ division chances more. The main headline was the injury to Rodgers, who went down with an Achilles injury just four snaps into the game. He never even threw a pass.

The Jets were seen as a Super Bowl contender, and most had them finishing 2023 with a double-digit win season. Without Rodgers, it is likely to be Zach Wilson under center.

Having Rodgers as a mentor is likely to see some form of improvement from Wilson, but it is unlikely to be anywhere near Rodgers’ level, at least not initially. Their defense and run game will still win them games, but it is likely to be an eight or nine-win season at best. This is unlikely to win them the AFC East, with a Wildcard Round game on the road the best situation possible.

This is why it was so beneficial for the Dolphins that the Jets won. The Bills did not lose anyone through injury, but now they have started 0-1; this is a huge advantage to the Dolphins.

Allen looked far from his best on Monday night, with three interceptions. He struggled in the Week Three game in 2022 and had shaky moments in the Wildcard Round win over Miami.

He is a modern-day Brett Favre, and Miami will hope that he can have more games like Monday throughout the season.

The Best Offense In The AFC East?

There is a claim to be made that the Dolphins now possess the best offense in the AFC East. You could even argue that it is the most exciting offense in the entire AFC.

Tyreek Hill went off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sunday’s 36-34 win with over 200 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Waddle only had a handful of receptions and still got 78 yards (19.5 yards per reception).

Tua had arguably the best game of his NFL career, with 466 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He showed last year when healthy that he is that guy. All the offseason work he put in appears to be paying off, whilst albeit we are just one week in.

He will hope his offensive line can perform all season like they did on Sunday. He had a difficult start with a fumble in the red zone. However, he was not sacked once in this game. This was against a defense featuring Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Eric Kendricks, to name a few. Terron Armstead did not even play.

The Tape Is There

One of Miami’s biggest problems under Brian Flores was the points they kept losing to the Buffalo Bills by. The team often allowed 30-40 points each time they faced Allen. The Bills starting QB was 6-1 against Miami before the 2022 season. Miami changed this last season under head coach Mike McDaniel.

The Dolphins beat Allen for the first time since his rookie year. They also lost by a total combined points total of six across both their Week 15 and Wildcard Round meetings.

We know Miami can now compete with Buffalo on the field. This shows progress, a theme of McDaniel’s tenure. The team showed progress in 2022 by making the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. They also looked much better on Sunday than last season in the same fixture.

All Dolphins fans have the right to be excited right now.