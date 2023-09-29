After an eventful three weeks, it’s time for business against arguably our biggest conference rivals, the Buffalo Bills. On paper, this won’t be as easy as any opponent we’ve faced thus far. With that in mind, here are my thoughts for this Sunday’s game. [Prediction at the end of the article]

While there is no exact concrete keys to winning, I see this game as a situational football game. This means adjustments, the right play calls, playing play-by-play, and following your gut on what is presented in front of you offensively and defensively. Sunday will be a big test for our entire team on both sides of the ball.

What I’m looking for

– Continue with the foot on the gas when it comes to running the ball.

We all saw what rookie Running Back De’Von Achane is capable of on the field; along with Mostert having an amazing start to his season, running the ball will be essential to securing the dub.

– Tua to continue his streak of elite play.

Without a doubt, Tua Tagovailoa has turned lots of heads over the last few weeks and has shut down his most vocal critics. If we see this level of play week in and out, there is no question he will be the MVP. He’s even been sprinkling some new tricks (no, look shovel passes on both his right and left arm); we should look great with a balanced pass-and-run game.

– Waddle Action.

Now that Waddle has been cleared from the concussion protocol, I hope to see him in full force against the Bills. I predict he will receive his first touchdown of this season on Sunday.

– Smart decisions with the ball.

This applies to everyone on the team: Quarterback, Coaching, Running Backs, Defense (on pass protections, creating fumbles, recovering fumbles & scoring). We saw a great example of this last Sunday.

– Great defense. Especially our Corner Backs.

With how many turnovers Bills Quarterback Josh Allen has thrown in just three games (5 interceptions), it’s key to pressure Allen into making those risky throws. This can be a great opportunity on the defensive end of the ball to create turnovers and generate points on the defensive side.

My prediction for the game: 38-24 Miami

– Jaylen Waddle to have a great game and gain first touchdown(s) of the season

– De’Von Achane to continue his amazing production