When the NY Jets lost Aaron Rodgers for the season, the NFL schedule makers had a lot of work in front of them since the Jets were given a lot of high-profile primetime games this year. With the Browns losing Nick Chubb for the season, the Week 17 Thursday Night Football match-up between the Jets and Browns is not an attractive TV matchup. And with the new NFL rule this season that games can be flexed from Sunday to Thursday, this may have a ripple effect that involves the Dolphins.

In his weekly FMIA column, NFL Reporter Peter King said the most attractive matchup for the NFL to Flex from Sunday to Thursday is the Dolphins vs. Ravens game. The NFL has to make this call by November 28th per the rule, so if you are a Dolphins fan planning on traveling to this game, monitor this situation as you may need to adjust your travel plans to be in town for the game on Thursday.

UPDATE: A reader pointed out that Peter King may have forgotten to look, but the Ravens play on MNF in Week 16 and the NFL wouldn’t have a team play on a Monday then again on a Thursday. So, this game probably won’t be flexed.