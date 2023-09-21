Pepsi is bringing Miami Dolphins legend & Hall of Famer, Dan Marino out of retirement and signing him to a one-day contract, marking his official return to gameday at the Dolphins’ home opener on Sunday, September 24th.

To quench the Hall of Famer’s thirst for gameday, Pepsi has signed Marino as “QB1” to quarterback the opening of the new, fast check-out free Pepsi branded concession storefront (a first for Hard Rock Stadium). As part of Pepsi’s ongoing commitment to optimizing the football gameday experience for fans, the new Wynwood Walkthrough presented by Pepsi has its shelves fully stocked with chips and sips from PepsiCo beverages and Frito-Lay snacks, and Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology in place to get fans at the stadium back to their seats quicker than ever.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there! After an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, Dan Marino will be available for a meet and greet with 50 lucky Dolfans who check in with a Dolphins representative at the official “Wynwood Walkthrough presented by Pepsi” located in Section 142 after the stadium gates open at 11 a.m. – no purchase required!



