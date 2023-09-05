The wait is almost over, with only a few days remaining until the 2023/24 NFL Schedule kicks into gear. September is always one of the most anticipated months for teal and orange diehards keeping up to date with the latest Dolphins News, and sports betting fans reading articles such as this CopyBet Review.

All of the key questions remain unanswered for now. Who will win it all? How will the Dolphins fare? Are the latest batch of rookies up to the task? And many more besides.

The Miami Dolphins, like any NFL franchise, have experienced their fair share of ups and downs when it comes to rookie players. While some rookies have made an immediate impact and gone on to have successful careers, others have left fans and the organization disappointed. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the most disappointing rookies in the Miami Dolphins’ history.

Dion Jordan (2013):

Selected as the third overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Dion Jordan was supposed to be a game-changing pass rusher for the Dolphins. However, his career in Miami was marred by injuries and off-field issues. Jordan managed just 46 tackles and 3.5 sacks in two seasons with the Dolphins before being suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. His lack of production and inability to stay on the field made him one of the most disappointing rookies in franchise history.

Pat White (2009):

The Dolphins drafted Pat White in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft with hopes of adding a dynamic dual-threat quarterback to their roster. Unfortunately, White struggled to adapt to the NFL game. He appeared in only 13 games and completed just 54.2% of his passes with zero touchdown passes and five interceptions. White’s inability to make an impact as a rookie ultimately led to his release from the team after just one season.

Billy Milner (1995):

In the 1995 NFL Draft, the Dolphins selected offensive tackle Billy Milner with the 25th overall pick. Milner was expected to bolster Miami’s offensive line, but he struggled mightily in his rookie season. He was often beaten by opposing pass rushers and committed numerous penalties. Milner’s poor performance as a rookie left the Dolphins searching for better options along the offensive line.

John Avery (1998):

Running back John Avery was taken with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft. The Dolphins had high hopes for Avery’s speed and playmaking ability, but he failed to live up to expectations. In his rookie season, Avery rushed for just 503 yards and two touchdowns. He struggled to find consistent playing time and never became the game-changing back the Dolphins had envisioned.

Ted Ginn Jr. (2007):

When the Dolphins selected Ted Ginn Jr. with the ninth overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, they were hoping to add a dynamic playmaker to their offence and special teams. While Ginn had his moments as a return specialist, he never lived up to his first-round billing as a wide receiver. In his rookie season, Ginn caught just 34 passes for 420 yards and two touchdowns. He struggled with drops and failed to develop into a true number-one receiver during his time in Miami.

Charles Harris (2017):

Charles Harris was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft as a pass-rushing specialist. However, his time in Miami was marked by inconsistency and a lack of production. In three seasons with the Dolphins, Harris managed just 3.5 sacks and struggled to make an impact on the field. His inability to develop into a consistent threat off the edge was a major disappointment for the Dolphins.

In conclusion, the Miami Dolphins, like any NFL team, have had their fair share of disappointing rookies over the years. Whether due to injuries, off-field issues, or simply a lack of production, these rookies fell short of the high expectations placed upon them. While some players on this list managed to turn their careers around with other teams, their time in Miami will be remembered as a disappointment for both the organization and its fans. The Dolphins continue to strive for success and hope to find rookies who can make a more significant impact in the future.