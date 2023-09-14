On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian break down the Dolphins’ huge opening week victory over the LA Chargers from Week 1. They talk about the great play from Tua and Tyreek and the outstanding game Mike McDaniel called. They talked about why this win was so important for many factors and what it told us about this 2023 team. The guys also talk about the latest with Terron Armstead, when he may return, and the ever-changing landscape of the AFC East with Aaron Rodgers out for the season. They then play BOSTON GUY vs. FLORIDA MAN this week, where Mike tries to stump Ian, and after that, they give their thoughts on this Sunday Night’s big game between the Dolphins and Patriots and close out the show with their game predictions. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





