Fantasy footballers, we have reached week 1! By now, your leagues are set up, your teams have been drafted, and you’ve likely stared at your fantasy lineup for hours on end because I know I have. For the first week of the season, there isn’t too much to report on, but we will be discussing some of the injuries to a few 1st round picks, and of course, we can discuss who to start.

Injured Stars

If you drafted earlier than this week, you likely followed most mocks and grabbed guys like Cooper Kupp and Travis Kelce. Kupp was highly regarded as the WR3, and we all know Kelce is TE1. Kupp has now been downgraded to “OUT” for his week one matchup against the Seahawks, leaving managers scrambling to find a replacement. Not only that, but some seem to believe that Kupp’s injury is worse than originally thought, possibly putting his entire season in doubt. Replacing a player like Kupp is never easy, especially three days before the game. The top pass catchers for the Rams will now be the likes of Van Jefferson and Tyler Higbee. Higbee could find his way into starting lineups as a replacement for Travis Kelce, who has fantasy managers and Chiefs fans alike stressing constantly as they await updates on his playing status. On Monday, news broke around midday that Kelce hyperextended his knee during practice; however, after further evaluation, it was determined that his ACL was intact. That’s a huge sigh of relief, Kelce might be my favorite non-Dolphins player, and I believe the league is better when he’s on the field. Kelce’s status for Thursday night’s season opener versus the Lions is very much in doubt, and if I’m the Chiefs, I’m holding him out because a player like Kelce is more valuable in the back end of the season. Kelce’s status also affects Patrick Mahomes but could open the door for players like Skyy Moore and Isaiah Pacheco to receive more targets.

Trust Your Studs

It’s week 1, and the main advice I will give any fantasy manager is to trust your guys! If you drafted them, it means you believe in them. Week 1 is not the time to overthink or try to make the crazy start of the week. Those guys who are currently sitting in your starting spots, are the ones you should leave there. Of course, the exceptions come with the aforementioned players, leading to potential lineup changes. To fill in for Kupp and Kelce outside of their teammates, you might have to rely on the guys you drafted as backups, perhaps rookies like Zay Flowers or Jordan Addison. Or lower-tier tight ends like Dalton Schultz or Juwan Johnson. Outside of that, set that lineup with your top picks and believe in them.

Dolphins vs. Chargers Starts

I feel like everyone on this list goes without saying, but I’m going to say it anyway:

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

Tua Tagovailoa Raheem Mostert

Justin Herbert Austin Ekeler

Keenan Allen Mike Williams

Gerald Everett

Everyone else, such as Devon Achane and Quentin Johnston, is currently waiting and seeing. A high-scoring affair could be in order as Tua and Herbert go head-to-head for the tiebreaker of their current 1-1 deadlock.

Fantasy Is Supposed to Be Fun

Remember that fantasy football is supposed to be fun and keep fans engaged during every game. Try and remember that before you message players or tag them on X (Twitter) with insults or threats. These players are professionals, and while some partake in fantasy and engage with fans, most don’t care about our fantasy teams, especially when they are injured. Talk smack to your league mates, celebrate big plays by your team, and enjoy every up and down. Being a fantasy manager is as close as most of us will get to what it could feel like to manage a team.

Good luck to all this week (unless you’re playing against me), and I can’t wait to see you guys in week 2 to talk about victories, upsets, and downright disappointments. Starting in week 2 I hope to feature your fantasy studs and duds, so keep a lookout on X (@fr4nkthet4nk305) for engagement opportunities.