The Miami Dolphins released their 1st depth chart of the season, and Liam Eichenberg is listed as the starting left guard. Isiah Wynn is backing him up. Lester Cotton is listed as the backup Center and Right Guard. Lester Cotton stated earlier this summer that he has never played center in any game at any level. So it’s an interesting choice, to say the least. Eichenberg, a 2nd round pick in the 2021 draft, has struggled mightily at numerous offensive line positions his first two seasons in the league and did not have a strong training camp, per reporters on the scene. Many thought Wynn would be the starting left guard heading into the season. Of course, everything with the depth chart is fluid and subject to change, but it looks like Eichenberg will be the starter Sunday and have one last chance to turnaround his NFL career.

New backup center Lester Cotton said he has never played center in any game in his life. But he has been working at it. LG and safety opposite Holland are only lineup questions/mysteries https://t.co/tk6ZNI6BU1 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 5, 2023