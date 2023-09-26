With the NFL season in full swing, the culture around tailgating is only getting bigger and better, with fans taking over car parks across the country. Have you ever wondered which team is the most likely to tailgate party?

A new report from Betway reveals the teams least likely to party in the NFL based on factors such as stadium opening hours and the cost of tailgating essentials to reveal which fans are most likely to party in the NFL.

The Miami Dolphins fans have plenty to party about this season, following another sensational victory this weekend over the Denver Broncos, and this has been proven in a recent study with Dolphins fans ranked in eighth position when it comes to tailgate parties with 203,325 social media posts from the previous 12 months.

Based in findings:

The Miami Dolphins are the eighth most likely set of fans to tailgate party!

are the eighth most likely set of fans to tailgate party! The Los Angeles Chargers are the least likely to tailgate, with just 56,767 social media posts.

are the least likely to tailgate, with just 56,767 social media posts. The Dallas Cowboys made the most posts about tailgating with 378,580 social media posts.

The table below ranks the NFL tailgating parties based on online popularity:

Team Stadium Total no. social media posts Positive sentiment data % Los Angeles Chargers SoFi Stadium 56,767 15.00% Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium 79,523 14.30% Tennessee Titans Nissan Stadium 89,532 16.60% Minnesota Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium 92,629 17.90% Houston Texans NRG Stadium 97,388 9.52% Atlanta Falcons Mercedes-Benz Stadium 101,206 12.10% Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Field 101,404 10.70% Seattle Seahawks Lumen Field 103,310 16.00% New York Jets MetLife Stadium 105,817 16.94% New Orleans Saints Mercedes-Benz Superdome 112,435 15.80% Carolina Panthers Bank of America Stadium 121,018 12.90% San Francisco 49ers Levi’s Stadium 132,252 14.80% New York Giants MetLife Stadium 137,190 18.40% Arizona Cardinals State Farm Stadium 139,040 12.80% Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field 145,504 17.60% Pittsburgh Steelers Heinz Field 152,775 13.10% New England Patriots Gillette Stadium 159,827 19.00% Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium 162,994 14.60% Cincinnati Bengals Paul Brown Stadium 166,053 21.10% Los Angeles Rams SoFi Stadium 167,269 16.20% Detroit Lions Ford Field 173,366 16.20% Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium 173,637 12.70% Denver Broncos Empower Field at Mile High 181,141 13.90% Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium 189,992 8.43% Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium 203,325 14.40% Washington Commanders FedExField 234,577 8.40% Cleveland Browns FirstEnergy Stadium 234,950 11.60% Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium 259,507 21.40% Chicago Bears Soldier Field 262,057 13.90% Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium 313,432 12.30% Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field 356,644 16.90% Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium 378,580 13.00%

