With the NFL season in full swing, the culture around tailgating is only getting bigger and better, with fans taking over car parks across the country. Have you ever wondered which team is the most likely to tailgate party?
A new report from Betway reveals the teams least likely to party in the NFL based on factors such as stadium opening hours and the cost of tailgating essentials to reveal which fans are most likely to party in the NFL.
The Miami Dolphins fans have plenty to party about this season, following another sensational victory this weekend over the Denver Broncos, and this has been proven in a recent study with Dolphins fans ranked in eighth position when it comes to tailgate parties with 203,325 social media posts from the previous 12 months.
Based in findings:
- The Miami Dolphins are the eighth most likely set of fans to tailgate party!
- The Los Angeles Chargers are the least likely to tailgate, with just 56,767 social media posts.
- The Dallas Cowboys made the most posts about tailgating with 378,580 social media posts.
The table below ranks the NFL tailgating parties based on online popularity:
|Team
|Stadium
|Total no. social media posts
|Positive sentiment data %
|Los Angeles Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
|56,767
|15.00%
|Indianapolis Colts
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|79,523
|14.30%
|Tennessee Titans
|Nissan Stadium
|89,532
|16.60%
|Minnesota Vikings
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|92,629
|17.90%
|Houston Texans
|NRG Stadium
|97,388
|9.52%
|Atlanta Falcons
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|101,206
|12.10%
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|TIAA Bank Field
|101,404
|10.70%
|Seattle Seahawks
|Lumen Field
|103,310
|16.00%
|New York Jets
|MetLife Stadium
|105,817
|16.94%
|New Orleans Saints
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|112,435
|15.80%
|Carolina Panthers
|Bank of America Stadium
|121,018
|12.90%
|San Francisco 49ers
|Levi’s Stadium
|132,252
|14.80%
|New York Giants
|MetLife Stadium
|137,190
|18.40%
|Arizona Cardinals
|State Farm Stadium
|139,040
|12.80%
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Lincoln Financial Field
|145,504
|17.60%
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Heinz Field
|152,775
|13.10%
|New England Patriots
|Gillette Stadium
|159,827
|19.00%
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Arrowhead Stadium
|162,994
|14.60%
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Paul Brown Stadium
|166,053
|21.10%
|Los Angeles Rams
|SoFi Stadium
|167,269
|16.20%
|Detroit Lions
|Ford Field
|173,366
|16.20%
|Baltimore Ravens
|M&T Bank Stadium
|173,637
|12.70%
|Denver Broncos
|Empower Field at Mile High
|181,141
|13.90%
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Raymond James Stadium
|189,992
|8.43%
|Miami Dolphins
|Hard Rock Stadium
|203,325
|14.40%
|Washington Commanders
|FedExField
|234,577
|8.40%
|Cleveland Browns
|FirstEnergy Stadium
|234,950
|11.60%
|Buffalo Bills
|Highmark Stadium
|259,507
|21.40%
|Chicago Bears
|Soldier Field
|262,057
|13.90%
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
|313,432
|12.30%
|Green Bay Packers
|Lambeau Field
|356,644
|16.90%
|Dallas Cowboys
|AT&T Stadium
|378,580
|13.00%
