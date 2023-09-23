The Miami Dolphins earned their second victory of the season, defeating the AFC East Divisional rival, New England Patriots, on Sunday Night Football. For Dolphins fans, the win – and a second consecutive 2-0 start under Head Coach Mike McDaniel – was all they wanted for the home team. From a fantasy football perspective, Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (QB26), Tyreek Hill (WR32), and Jaylen Waddle (WR44) all “disappointed” fantasy managers with underwhelming performances based on their average outputs. Raheem Mostert had the best performance of his Miami Dolphins career, rushing for 121 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns, resulting in 25.7 points-per-reception (PPR) fantasy league points and the RB5 finish.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s home opener against the Denver Broncos, the Miami Dolphins can improve to 3-0 on the season in a matchup that should result in many fantasy points for Dolphins fans. Here are my expectations for the fantasy football-relevant pieces for the Dolphins and Broncos.

Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa – The Dolphins franchise quarterback improved to 5-0 against the New England Patriots, throwing for 249 yards and a touchdown while also throwing an interception. Tagovailoa totaled 13.26 points in the effort. Through two games, the Broncos have allowed Jimmy Garoppolo (QB12) and Sam Howell (QB14) to post solid fantasy numbers. On average, the Broncos allow 249.5 passing yards per game while letting Garoppolo and Howell each throw two touchdown passes.

Tagovailoa’s passing yardage line is set for 264.5, and depending on Jaylen Waddle’s availability (concussion protocol), that should be a mark Tagovailoa should go beyond. Since McDaniel took over as the Head Coach, Tagovailoa has averaged 2.33 touchdowns-per-game and with the Broncos allowing quarterbacks to be borderline top-12 options in fantasy, Tua is a top-8 play and must-start fantasy option at quarterback.

Russell Wilson – On the other side of the field, Russell Wilson’s fantasy numbers are exceeding his actual performance on the field, as he ranks as the QB7 in fantasy leagues. In the season’s early stages, Wilson has averaged 21.05 fantasy points and comes to Miami off a 308-yard, three-touchdown game against the Washington Commanders and totaled 26.92 fantasy points and the QB3 finish. However, if not for a Hail Mary in the game’s final seconds, Wilson’s numbers would fall to the QB16, behind Ryan Tannehill, Sam Howell, and C.J. Stroud. In three career games against the Dolphins, Wilson has averaged 280.7 passing yards and 1.7 touchdowns per game. I’d pin Wilson more in the QB12-17 range.

Streaming Candidates – Baker Mayfield (vs. PHI), Geno Smith (vs. CAR)

Running Backs

Raheem Mostert – Remember all the talk about Dalvin Cook and Jonathan Taylor coming to the Dolphins because of the team’s question marks in the running back room? *guilty* Raheem Mostert sure does. The veteran has claimed the lead role in the Dolphins backfield and has excelled. Since joining Miami with McDaniel, Mostert has had six games where he was taken at least 70% of the snaps. In those games, he has averaged 14.5 carries and 79.8 yards rushing. The Broncos defense has faced Josh Jacobs (19 carries/48 yards) and Brian Robinson (18/87/2) to open up their season. Salvon Ahmed is battling a groin injury, and De’Von Achane has just one carry in the NFL. This is Mostert’s backfield, and he is a top-20 running back this week, with potentially another top-10 week looming.

Javonte Williams – The third-year running back has shown positive signs and plenty of volume in his first action back since suffering a devastating knee injury in Week 4 of last season. On the season, Williams has taken 25 carries for 96 yards while also adding a combined six catches for 19 yards. Miami’s run defense improved in week two, limiting Rhamondre Stevenson to 50 yards and a touchdown on Sunday Night Football. Williams, as he continues to get healthy and back up to NFL speed, will continue to be volume-dependent, but I see the running back as a top-25 play and should be in fantasy lineups.

Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle – The best wide receiving duo in the NFL have been extremely exciting for Dolphins fans and fantasy football players. Hill, the WR1 through two weeks, is in store for another massive week against Denver. Hill does draw a tough assignment in Patrick Surtain II. Still, the rapport that Tagovailoa and Hill have together, paired with Waddle having to get through concussion protocol, should lead to another week of double-digit targets for Tyreek. He should be seen as a top-5 play at the position again. If Waddle can play, my lean is it is unlikely; fantasy players should have tempered expectations, but he is still worthy of a flex play.

Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims – The Broncos wide receiver group does not feature any players that are starting for fantasy football. Jeudy (WR106), Sutton (WR36), and Mims (WR42), have yet to click as a unit through two games. Mims had a massive week against the Commanders but recorded just two catches for 113 yards and a touchdown; Jeudy comes to Miami in his second game following a hamstring injury in training camp, and although Sutton leads the team in targets (12), he does not offer much of a ceiling, but rather a solid floor play.

Stream Options – Robert Woods (@ JAX), Rashid Shaheed (@ GB)

Final Score Prediction

Dolphins 31, Broncos 20