Mike McDaniel, at his Monday media session, said that Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is Questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Chargers. McDaniel said Armstead won’t be at practice today and is progressing.

Mike McDaniel #Week1 Monday presser recap:

1. Captains picks voted on by team

2. No Armstead at today’s practice (questionable for Sunday)

3. Week 1 more about themselves (limited tape on #Chargers)

4. Team will get game install on Wed.

5. Will make trek to LA Saturday #finsup… pic.twitter.com/sdWE23D1Ex — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) September 4, 2023

Armstead went down in practice on Thursday, August 17th, and was unable to walk off under his own power and was unable to put any weight on his leg. After practice, Armstead tweeted out a picture of him walking out of the Texans facility. Another video released by a media member showed Armstead using crutches to walk.

Armstead played in 13 games in 2022 for Miami as he had a toe injury that he played through the entire season. In his final season in New Orleans in 2021, he played in 8 games. And in 2020, he played in 14 games for the Saints. Dating back to Armstead’s rookie season of 2013, he has never played every game in a full NFL season.