Tus is 5-0 against Bill Belichick in his career and has never lost to the Patriots in games he has started at quarterback. According to Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise, Tua doesn’t do anything special against us. That’s an interesting thing to say after another loss to a quarterback his team has never beaten. Tua was 21/30 for 249 yards and 1 TD and 1 INT Sunday night vs the Patriots.

Deatrich Wise, asked about Tua Tagovailoa being 5-0 against them, said Tua is a good quarterback, but “he doesn’t do anything special against us.” pic.twitter.com/k891RcGgWY — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) September 18, 2023