Richard Sherman reacts to the Browns-Steelers and Saints-Panthers games on Monday Night Football. Are the Panthers backed into a corner after trading future picks for Bryce Young? Then, Richard brings on Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert and the two former 49ers teammates discuss the Dolphins’ impressive 2-0 start, Tua Tagovailoa’s rapid development as a QB, and their favorite memories from the 2019 San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl run. Richard asks Raheem to settle the debate over who is the fastest Dolphins player between Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and himself.