Another Victory Monday, another podcast episode for you. The Dolphins travelled to New England to whoop some Patriot butt and got the job done. Scott and Alex dig into the game, player performances, coaching, and more. Listen in as these to look into some key aspects of team play and how it can affect the rest of our season. Observations are reinforced by some PFF analysis. Thoughts on Bill Belichick. Denver is coming to Miami for the Dolphins first home game, how will that pan out? We discuss all this and more, tune in!

