Skip Bayless, Keyshawn Johnson and Richard Sherman discuss Tua Tagovailoa leading the NFL MVP odds thru Week 2. Tua and the Miami Dolphins are 2-0 on the season after road wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes comes in 2nd on the odds list, followed by Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.