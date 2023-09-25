The Miami Dolphins created history yesterday with a 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos.

With 726 total yards, this is the most in any NFL game in history. Their 70 points were two shy from the all-time record of points scored in any game.

Rookie De’Von Achane announced himself to the league with 203 yards, two touchdowns on the ground for Miami, and two receiving touchdowns from four carries.

Raheem Mostert also had four total touchdowns, with three on the ground and 82 rushing yards, and 60 yards and one touchdown receiving. Tyreek Hill and Robbie Chosen also pitched in with one receiving touchdown each, with 157 yards and 68 yards, respectively.

Tua Tagovailoa finished the day with 309 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions, and an 88% completion rate (23 from 26). He did not throw an incomplete pass until midway through the third quarter. He is now playing at an MVP level, with an impressive first three weeks of the season. For someone who was almost replaced as the starter by Deshaun Watson, you have to wonder what if in a true NFL sliding doors moment.

Miami Avoid Watson’s Struggles

Watson arguably had his best game in a Cleveland Browns jersey, with 289 yards and two touchdowns in their 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans. It was far from perfect, with one play where he threw the ball toward his own end zone.

For the amount the Browns gave up for him, with over $200 million guaranteed and multiple first-round draft picks, he has not been worth it. Some people forecast it to be one of the worst trades in recent years.

At a time, Watson was heavily linked with a move to the Dolphins. Legal issues reportedly held things up and ultimately became the reason that the move didn’t happen.

Instead, Tua remained the starter and fought for his place. With the controversy and public scrutiny that he would have brought to the franchise, not going for Watson may be the best decision that Miami has ever made.

Tua Overcoming Adversity

With the controversy around owner Stephen Ross illegally tampering with Tom Brady and former head coach Brian Flores reportedly wanting to draft Justin Herbert instead, there have been plenty of times when Tua could not have been a Dolphin or thrown his toys out of the pram.

Instead, Tua ignored the criticism and continued amidst all the background noise. We saw a massive improvement in 2022. Concussions meant that there were still question marks going into 2023.

Whilst it is only three weeks in, it is the second season in a row where Tua and the Dolphins have started 3-0. The offensive line has seen major improvements with just one sack allowed in three games. Continuing this for the rest of the season will help their QB stay on the field.

What If The Trade Had Happened?

You have to wonder what if. Miami would have needed to give up multiple first-rounders. They showed they were not afraid to spend those first-round picks when they did so to trade for Hill.

It was not just Hill. They also used first-round picks on wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and linebacker Bradley Chubb. None of these players would have joined the team had the team gone for the Watson trade.

Whilst the speed of Hill and Waddle may have helped Watson get back to his 2019 and 2020 Houston Texans best, you never know. Watson has struggled for accuracy and composure in the pocket since he first played a regular-season snap in a Browns jersey. Tua has not struggled in these areas.

Tua would have likely been the backup in Miami or gone to Houston as part of the trade. With a franchise that has had its issues, he may have never gone to the levels he did in South Beach.

In 2022, Miami have started 3-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the early 2000s. They also made their first playoff appearance since the 2016 season. It could have been a much longer wait had this trade happened.