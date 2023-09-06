Embracing a dream to the NFL is challenging in the world of professional football, where the domain is pregnant with countless athletes. It is a journey filled with uncertainty and fierce competition. For Chris Brooks, a former BYU football player and undrafted rookie, his path to the NFL was no different. However, his story is one of determination and making the most of the opportunity when it presented itself.

Last Tuesday’s cutdown deadline marked an important moment for NFL teams as they trimmed their rosters to the final 53-man squad. Amid the nerve-wracking process, four former BYU football players, including offensive tackle Blake Freeland, quarterback Jaren Hall, and wide receiver Puka Nacua, secured their spots on the active roster. Their inclusion was hardly surprising, considering they had been drafted in late April.

But amidst this group of talented rookies was Chris Brooks, an undrafted running back with a determination that set him apart. Brooks had entered the NFL undrafted, facing an uphill battle to secure a spot on the Miami Dolphins’ initial 53-man roster.

What sets Brooks apart? Brooks undoubtedly has physical talent, but he simultaneously has a decent mental approach to the game. Instead of getting overwhelmed by the competition and the possibility of seasoned veterans joining the team, his approach was towards a day-to-day mindset. He remained focused on the present, asking himself, “What can I do today to improve, and how can I learn from these guys?”

Standing at 6 feet 1 inch and weighing 223 pounds, Brooks never allowed the odds to discourage him. He embraced the challenge and made the most of his opportunities during the preseason. He took 52 offensive snaps and left an indelible mark in three games. He showcased his versatility and determination on the field with 22 carries for 104 rushing yards, two touchdowns, three receptions for 39 yards, and another score.

Miami Dolphins running backs coach Eric Studesville had nothing but praise for the young rookie. Despite the running back room competition, his dedication and ability to make the most of his chances were evident. He had earned his place on the roster through his sheer hard work.

Ultimately, it wasn’t a grand announcement that informed Brooks of his achievement. Three days after the preseason finale, he walked into meetings as usual and was simply congratulated by the team. His calm demeanor in the face of uncertainty had paid off.

As Brooks looks ahead to the regular season, the challenges continue. He will be vying for playing time with the likes of Raheem Mostert, the team’s leading rusher from the previous season. With Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve, Brooks finds himself among the select few running backs entrusted with Miami’s backfield.

The journey from being an undrafted rookie to making the active roster is a remarkable testament to his determination and unrelenting work ethic. He is not dwelling on the past or the difficulties he has faced; instead, he views this opportunity as a chance to excel in the NFL.

As the Miami Dolphins prepare to open their season against the Los Angeles Chargers on the 10th of September, all eyes will be on this undrafted rookie. Chris Brooks’ story reminds us that in the world of football, as in life, it is not always about where you start but how you seize the opportunities that come your way. For Brooks, it is a journey marked by determination, resilience and an unwavering belief in himself. It is a journey that embodies the spirit of the NFL.