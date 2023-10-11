Miami Dolphins rookie sensation De’Von Achane was placed on Injured Reserve. The earliest he can return and play again is Nov 19th vs the Las Vegas Raiders, barring any setbacks in his recovery. Once Achane is taken off IR there is a 21-day window for Miami to place him on the active roster. In the preseason, Achane suffered a shoulder injury vs the Houston Texans, which caused him to miss time in training camp.

Sources: Dolphins placing RB De’Von Achane on injured reserve due to his knee. Achane now will miss the Dolphins’ next four games – Carolina, at Philadelphia, New England, at Kansas City. With the team’s bye in Week 10, he will be eligible to next play Week 11 vs. the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/UobF3JEWeH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2023

Jeff Wilson should return from IR this week and take his spot.

Achane this season has more 60-yard runs (2) than negative-yard runs (1). ProFootballTalk.com, when talking about Achane on Monday, said, “After carrying 11 times for 151 yards in Sunday’s win over the Giants, Achane now has 38 carries for 460 yards this season, an absurd average of 12.1 yards per carry.

In each of his last three games, Achane has gained more than 100 rushing yards while averaging more than 10 yards per carry. That’s something that Barry Sanders, perhaps the greatest big-play threat ever to play the running back position, never did even once in his entire NFL career.”