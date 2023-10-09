Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said at his media session on Monday that Miami Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achan has a knee issue resulting from Sunday’s game, and he is being evaluated. McDaniel wouldn’t give a status update on his availability for this Sunday’s game vs the Panthers.

Achane has knee issue and is being evaluated. Is his status in question for Sunday? "Still being evaluated," McDaniel said. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 9, 2023

More on this story as it develops

