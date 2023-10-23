When he was drafted last season, the Miami Dolphins had reasonable expectations for linebacker Channing Tindall. I’m not sure anyone saw him as an immediate starter, but at the very least, fans expected him to see the field more than he has. He played well amongst the younger players during the preseason, and it seemed like things were moving upward for the young linebacker. He didn’t see the field much during his rookie season due to his inability to grasp the playbook, and it seems he may be struggling again in Fangio’s new system. Tindall has since been designated to special teams, but you have to believe that there’s more untapped potential with all of his athletic ability.

Since the start of Mike McDaniel’s stint as the Dolphins head coach, he’s had a knack for maximizing the talent and ability of his players. Look no further than his effort to find the right spot for Liam Eichenberg on the offensive line. With Eichenberg’s intelligence, he may have found a position at the Center that could maximize what he does well.

While it’s still a working experiment, it wouldn’t be the first time McDaniel has resurrected a player’s career. McDaniel is known to not give up on the players on his roster as long as they commit themselves to a process of progression, even if that means changing positions. Could Channing Tindall be another player whose career can be salvaged?

A few fans on Dolphins Twitter have flirted with the idea of Tindall using his athletic ability as a rusher instead of working inside as a linebacker. The idea may not be as bad as it sounds. If I’ve failed to mention it, Tindall isn’t short of athletic ability. He scored a ninety on the athleticism score at the NFL combine, which ranked 3rd amongst linebackers. He ran a 4.47 at the combine, so his speed would give him an “edge” in getting to the quarterback. (see what I did there?)

The Dolphins can never have too many pass rushers, and Tindall’s athletic ability could be used to get to the quarterback. Maybe this is something that Vic Fangio would consider this next offseason, the same way he considered transitioning Andrew Van Ginkel to Inside Linebacker. Tindall, who stands at 6’2 and 232 lbs, would have to put on 10-15 pounds of muscle to withstand the grueling task of going against huge linemen in the trenches. But he’s only 23 and chances are he’s not done filling out physically. If he could spend the off-season focusing on building muscle and increasing his play strength, it’s a move that could work in his favor.

What do you think about this move? Would you like to see Channing Tindall tried as an edge rusher?