The Miami Dolphins are getting good news as key players begin to return to practice.

However, left tackle Terron Armstead, who has a serious knee injury, was not at practice on Wednesday, as expected. Fans will need to be patient for his return.

Center Connor Williams and linebacker Jaelan Phillips have returned to practice. It is hoped that they might be ready to play in the upcoming game against the New York Giants. They were out of practice in the previous game against Buffalo due to Williams’ injury and Phillips’ oblique issue.

Moreover, two players who started the season on the injured reserve list have started practicing. It is marked as the beginning of their 21-day window for potential reactivation. Cornerback Nik Needham, recovering from an Achilles injury, and offensive lineman Robert Jones, rehabbing a knee issue, participated in practice.

Head coach Mike McDaniel expressed his excitement at the return of these players. He acknowledged the dedication of the players to making a comeback. Jones, who had seven starts last season, and Needham, a former starter before his injury in October, have the potential to boost the defense substantially.

About the injury of Armstead, he initially said that it would take weeks to recover and not days. On Wednesday, he stated it was still too early to determine whether Armstead would be placed on the injured reserve list.

McDaniel explained that Armstead is feeling better than initially anticipated, and the team is carefully assessing the situation to make the best decision.

Running back Jeff Wilson, who is dealing with hand and rib injuries, was not spotted during practice. The team is awaiting the right time to open his 21-day window for a potential return.

Coach McDaniel offered reassurance. He mentioned that they are gradually progressing with Jeff and feeling positive about it. This gradual improvement in health is good news for their practice.

The Dolphins are paving the path of recovery, with key players who are currently injured improving from a health standpoint. They need to be cautious about Armstead’s injury, though.