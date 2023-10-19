Chris Broussard alongside Nick Wright, Greg Jennings and Kevin Wildes reveal the Under Duress List featuring Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy, New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr. Other nominees include Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.
