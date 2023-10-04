The Miami Dolphins suffered a humbling loss to their hated rival Buffalo Bills on Sunday, 48-20. It marked their first loss of the season. Going into the season four games in, I thought it would be tough to start the season because it was 3 out of 4 on the road, and I wasn’t sure how their record would be. Starting 3-1 is a good start, and now they have 3 of their next four games at home, and based on records, the schedule is lightening up against the opponents. However, nothing is guaranteed in the NFL. I want to see how the Dolphins respond after their 1st loss of the season, unlike the previous times when the team started 3-0 and then lost their 1st game.

Last year, the Dolphins were so up and down with their record. They started 3-0 but then lost three straight games. I know they didn’t have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in those games for the most part, but the team didn’t play well, either. They came out flat in those games, or they had untimely penalties that hurt their chances of getting points early in the game, only to fall short in the end. The Dolphins won 5 in a row and then lost 5 in a row. They got into the playoffs by the skin of their teeth in the season finale win over the New York Jets. Last year, as exciting as this team was at times, it was too inconsistent for me in that regard, and that’s what I want to see how this team responds after a loss.

2018, the Dolphins started 3-0 and then lost 2 in a row. Then went into a tailspin only to see their season crash and burn at 7-9. The same thing happened in 2013 when the team started 3-0 and then lost 4 in a row. On top of that, went through the bully gate scandal with Jonathan Martin and Richie Incognito. The Dolphins had a chance to make the playoffs with a win or go home, just like last year, only they blew it against the Jets.

I realize those teams in 2018 and 2013 are different and have nothing to do with this year’s team, but you can tell a lot about a team after a loss. Look at the Bills; they lost in their season opener and have reeled off three impressive consecutive wins. The Dallas Cowboys easily won their 1st two games but then lost to the lowly Arizona Cardinals. Last Sunday, they responded big time by pounding the New England Patriots 38-3. I would like to see if the Dolphins can do that coke off a loss and return the next week with a convincing win. I want to see how the Dolphins respond to adversity for me on Sunday. I know they play the New York Giants and are coming off another bad prime-time loss to fall to 1-3, but they made the playoffs last year, so they can’t be taken lightly. On top of that, it’s an opponent the Dolphins aren’t familiar with, being the Giants are in the NFC.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has mostly learned from some of his mistakes last year, such as getting the plays in quicker, working on pre-snap penalties with the offense, and trying to run the ball better. However, now is the next test getting the team to respond after a loss. If the Dolphins are going to be a true playoff contender in the AFC, like the Bills, they will respond well. It will make me think this team isn’t a contender if not. It’s a long season with ups and downs. Here is the Dolphins first down moment. Now let’s see what happens.