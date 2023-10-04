Through four games in the 2023 season, the Miami Dolphins’ defense has struggled so much that they are statistically among the worst defenses in the NFL. Vic Fangio’s new Miami defense hasn’t exactly been the defensive powerhouse that Miami fans expected from the newly hired defensive coordinator.

Fans were excited when Fangio was hired as Miami’s new defensive coordinator during the off-season since many considered him a defensive guru. Fangio has been coaching in the NFL on the defensive side of the ball since 1986.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Fangio’s Miami defense hasn’t clicked the way many expected before the season started. Defensively, the Dolphins have averaged giving up 375 yards per game, which is the sixth most yards per game given up by any team in the NFL, ranking the Dolphins 26th in that category.

The Dolphins also have given up an average of 251 passing yards per game, which is the eighth most yards per game given up by any team in the NFL. That ranks the Dolphins secondary the 25th in the NFL in that category.

The Dolphins run defense has allowed an average of 124 yards per game, being the 11th highest in the NFL. That ranks the Dolphins 22nd against the run in the NFL.

Where the end result of a football game really counts, the Dolphins’ defense is giving up an average of 30 points per game, the fifth most in the NFL. Only the Commanders, Giants, Bears, and Broncos have given up more points per game this season. That puts the Dolphins’ defense in that category, 28th in the NFL.

A further look at advanced stats reveals that the Dolphins’ defense is much worse than just what the basic stats suggest. Pro Football Reference analyzes several advanced statistics that reveal how teams do on each play.

Below is a list of where the Dolphins rank defensively in every category:

Total Yards Per Play Given Up: 5.7 yards (5th Most Yards Per Play Given Up in the NFL)

First Downs Given Up By A Defense: 93 (Third Most First Downs Given Up By A Defense in the NFL)

Passes Completed: 98 (Ninth Most Passes Completed Against a Defense in the NFL)

Touchdowns By A Pass: 7 (Fifth Most Touchdowns Given Up By A Defense in the NFL)

Net Yards Gained Per Pass Attempt: 6.8 (Fourth Most Yards Given Up From the Pass By A Defense in the NFL)

First Downs Given Up By A Pass: 47 (Eighth Most Yards Given Up By A Pass in the NFL)

Touchdowns By A Run: 6 (Tied For Second Most Touchdowns Given Up By A Run in the NFL)

Rushing Yards Per Attempt Given Up: 4.3 (Tied For Eighth Most Rushing Yards Per Attempt Given Up in the NFL)

Rushing First Downs Given Up: 37 (Third Most Rushing Yards Given Up By A Defense in the NFL)

Needless to say, the Miami Dolphins’ defense has a lot of improving to do if they are going to stay competitive against the more powerful offensive teams in the NFL.