On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show, Mike and Tom break down Miami’s loss vs the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night football. The Dolphins’ defense came to play and put up a strong performance, but the offensive line for the Fins was missing three starters, and it showed as they struggled to block the Eagles’ front 7. The refs were another big story in this game as the Dolphins were called for over ten penalties, and the Eagles were called for none, and Mike and Tom break that down. They talk about which players stepped up and played well in this big game, which players underperformed, the depth issues on the offensive line the Dolphins currently have, and does Miami needs to think about making a small trade before the deadline to help with the depth. -all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Post-Game Wrap-Up Show.





