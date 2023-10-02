On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show, Mike and Tom break down Miami’s first loss of the season as they lost to the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, NY. It was a four-quarter butt-kicking as the Bills got out to an early lead and kept pouring it on. Miami’s offense made mistakes we hadn’t seen them make in previous weeks, and the Dolphins’ defense was downright dreadful. We talk about the big plays from this game and go over who played well and who didn’t. We talk about if the problems on defense are “fixable” or if this will be an ongoing problem for the rest of the season. We discuss what this means moving forward inside the AFC East and look ahead to Miami’s next opponent, the NY Giants. -all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Post-Game Wrap-Up Show.

