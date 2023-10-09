On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show, Mike and Tom break down Miami’s win over the NY Giants today, 31-13. The Dolphins didn’t play a picture-perfect game, but even so, they found a way to score more than 30 points and come away with an easy win. De’Von Achan continues to show why he is quickly becoming the leader for offensive rookie of the year with another 100+ yard rushing day and a touchdown. Mostert had a nice day, adding a touchdown as Miami as a team ran the ball for over 200 yards. Tua had a couple of poor decisions that led to interceptions and points for the Giants, but for the most part, overall, it was a workman-like ho-hum victory that put Miami back in 1st place with the Bills loss. We give out our game balls, talk about next week’s game vs Carolina, and discuss the report Miami may use Chase Claypool as a tight end. -all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Post-Game Wrap-Up Show.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Myers, Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST