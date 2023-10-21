On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike dives into the Miami Dolphins drama of the week, which is the war of words between Stephen A. Smith and Tyreek Hill. Their beef has escalated all week long, and on Friday morning, it got to the point where Stephen A. told Tyreek to “watch his mouth.” Mike goes through the week-long drama, talks about why this really appears to be a big misunderstanding, breaks down who is right and who is wrong here, and talks about whether players should have podcasts in season when they are playing games. Then, to close the show, Mike has some final thoughts about Sunday Night’s Dolphins vs Eagles game. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

