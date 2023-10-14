The Miami Dolphins rank fourth as the most viral team in the NFL, and here are their 10 most viral players over the past 12 months

Rank Player YouTube Search Volume Twitter Search Volume Instagram Search Volume TikTok Search Volume Total Search Volume 1 Tua Tagovailoa 14,047,000 3,839,200 18,234,000 9,446,600 45,566,800 2 Tyreek Hill 8,290,000 2,264,800 10,762,000 5,576,000 26,892,800 3 Mike White 4,566,600 1,248,400 5,926,800 3,069,900 14,811,700 4 Jalen Ramsey 3,665,000 1,001,300 4,757,000 2,464,600 11,887,900 5 Jaylen Waddle 1,960,200 535,600 2,546,600 1,319,000 6,361,400 6 Skylar Thompson 1,601,900 438,300 2,079,200 1,077,600 5,197,000 7 Braxton Berrios 1,414,000 386,100 1,833,500 950,400 4,584,000 8 Eli Apple 1,021,100 278,800 1,326,500 687,400 3,313,800 9 Bradley Chubb 994,400 271,500 1,290,400 668,900 3,225,200 10 Raheem Mostert 861,200 235,600 1,119,100 579,600 2,795,500