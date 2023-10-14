The Miami Dolphins rank fourth as the most viral team in the NFL, and here are their 10 most viral players over the past 12 months
|Rank
|Player
|YouTube Search Volume
|Twitter Search Volume
|Instagram Search Volume
|TikTok Search Volume
|Total Search Volume
|1
|Tua Tagovailoa
|14,047,000
|3,839,200
|18,234,000
|9,446,600
|45,566,800
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|8,290,000
|2,264,800
|10,762,000
|5,576,000
|26,892,800
|3
|Mike White
|4,566,600
|1,248,400
|5,926,800
|3,069,900
|14,811,700
|4
|Jalen Ramsey
|3,665,000
|1,001,300
|4,757,000
|2,464,600
|11,887,900
|5
|Jaylen Waddle
|1,960,200
|535,600
|2,546,600
|1,319,000
|6,361,400
|6
|Skylar Thompson
|1,601,900
|438,300
|2,079,200
|1,077,600
|5,197,000
|7
|Braxton Berrios
|1,414,000
|386,100
|1,833,500
|950,400
|4,584,000
|8
|Eli Apple
|1,021,100
|278,800
|1,326,500
|687,400
|3,313,800
|9
|Bradley Chubb
|994,400
|271,500
|1,290,400
|668,900
|3,225,200
|10
|Raheem Mostert
|861,200
|235,600
|1,119,100
|579,600
|2,795,500