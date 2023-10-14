The Miami Dolphins rank fourth as the most viral team in the NFL, and here are their 10 most viral players over the past 12 months

Rank Player YouTube Search Volume Twitter Search Volume Instagram Search Volume TikTok Search Volume Total Search Volume
1 Tua Tagovailoa                                14,047,000                               3,839,200                                  18,234,000                             9,446,600                         45,566,800
2 Tyreek Hill                                 8,290,000                               2,264,800                                  10,762,000                             5,576,000                         26,892,800
3 Mike White                                 4,566,600                               1,248,400                                    5,926,800                             3,069,900                           14,811,700
4 Jalen Ramsey                                 3,665,000                                1,001,300                                    4,757,000                             2,464,600                          11,887,900
5 Jaylen Waddle                                  1,960,200                                  535,600                                    2,546,600                              1,319,000                           6,361,400
6 Skylar Thompson                                  1,601,900                                 438,300                                    2,079,200                              1,077,600                            5,197,000
7 Braxton Berrios                                  1,414,000                                  386,100                                     1,833,500                                950,400                           4,584,000
8 Eli Apple                                   1,021,100                                 278,800                                     1,326,500                                687,400                            3,313,800
9 Bradley Chubb                                   994,400                                  271,500                                    1,290,400                               668,900                            3,225,200
10 Raheem Mostert                                    861,200                                  235,600                                      1,119,100                                579,600                           2,795,500