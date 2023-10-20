Tyreek Hill calls out the OG’s Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith in today’s episode… The guys react to all the Tua bashing and why now Tyreek is the “most dangerous man in the NFL”?! Julius asks Cheetah his predictions for the upcoming Dolphins-Eagles game in week 7. They continue the call outs on Steve Smith’s Jerry Jeudy remarks and Gillie Da King’s taste in NFL teams. Finally, the guys give their honest thoughts on Caleb William’s ask for ownership in his future NFL team after getting drafted. Stay tuned for more in-season episodes every Thursday! The IT NEEDED TO BE SAID podcast is part of the Vocal Podcast Network