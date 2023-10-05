When the Miami Dolphins decided to fire defensive coordinator Josh Boyer and hire Vic Fangio, many people felt that Fangio would get the most out of this defense and unleash their potential. Well, through 4 games, the defense has been underwhelming. They aren’t rushing the passer consistently, at times, aren’t getting off the field, and some of the matchups, like Kadar Kohu on Stefon Diggs, have been head-scratching.

When the season started, I think most fans figured it would take some time for the defense to come around because it’s a new coordinator in Fangio, and he has brought a different defensive approach. He plays most zone defense as compared to Boyer’s aggressive blitzing scheme. In fact, it’s possible some of the players on this defense don’t fit this style, such as Emmanuel Ogbah, as he is playing out of position at outside linebacker, and the problem is the Dolphins can’t get rid of him this year because of his contract. Fangio is still figuring out how to use his players properly.

The Dolphins struggled in the opener against the Los Angeles Chargers and gave up over 200 yards rushing. The game was a shootout, and the Dolphins came up with a couple of sacks at the end to help save the win, but it wasn’t what was expected. Opening day in today’s game, with the extra regular season game and one less preseason game, has had teams not playing their starters in the preseason. It makes for sloppy football to start the season, especially if you have a new coach and coordinator. That is definitely a problem.

The Dolphins played better in week two against the Patriots as they stuffed their running game, but the Patriots sometimes moved the football. Then the defense would come up with a play, whether a sack, turnover or lost yardage play, to put them in tough situations and couldn’t score. The Dolphins defensive line dominated the Patriots the whole game, and it was encouraging.

Then, against the Denver Broncos, the Dolphins held them to 13 points, not including a kickoff return given up on special teams. However, the Dolphins got some fortunate breaks if you watched the game in the first half. The Broncos had two touchdowns called back by penalty and settled for field goals. On the game’s first offensive possession for the Broncos, they had a long pass ruled incomplete, but replay showed the Broncos had a case to overturn the call and would have had the ball in Dolphins territory. The Broncos also moved the ball up and down the field, but they beat themselves with penalties and turnovers. The Dolphins won 70-20, and most people didn’t notice, but the defense concerned me after the game. In fact, at the beginning of the week, I conceded that the Dolphins’ defense would have a tough time against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, who have been the kings of the AFC East for the last three years. Sure enough, I was right.





The Bills dismantled the Dolphins on Sunday 48-20. The Dolphins’ offense went back and forth with the Bills 14-14, but then the Bills made some adjustments on defense and stopped the offense. However, the Dolphins defense didn’t make adjustments and got destroyed. There was no pressure put on Allen all game long, and the Bills went up and down the field and did whatever they wanted against Fangio’s defense.

The Dolphins offense is one of the best in the league, but there will be days when they are off, like on Sunday, and the defense has to pick them up and step up their game. That hasn’t happened yet. There is still time, and I expect the defense to get better once Fangio and his players settle in. The question is when they are going to start settling in. The Dolphins’ defensive line is the strongest spot, but they have to show up in games against quality opponents like the Bills to show they have a good defense. The Dolphins do have some injuries, as Jalen Ramsey is still working his way back from a preseason knee injury, and Jalen Phillips has been in and out of the lineup with injuries as well. I’m also wondering if Xavien Howard has lost a step and is not the same player as he has been quiet this season. I’ve been hard on general manager Christ Grier for not giving Christian Wilkins his contract extension, but he had no tackles through 3 quarters against the Bills, and that won’t cut it if you are one of our leaders.



Fangio is considered one of the better defensive minds in the game, and the Dolphins made him the highest-paid coordinator, but he must start showing it because he has been underwhelming so far. The players must step up as well to complement the offense. Wait, did I just say the defense has to compliment the offense? I haven’t said that since the Dan Marino years. The season is still young, and there is time for the defense to get better, but they need to start getting it together, especially by December if the Dolphins need to play meaningful games at the end of the year.