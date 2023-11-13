Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said rookie sensation running back De’Von Achane, who is on IR, will practice today, and his 21-day window to return to the active roster will begin. McDaniel would not say if Achane will play Sunday. He gave more information on his injury, stating he had a knee ligament sprain, not a tear. This was the first real information shared about his injury since he had gone down roughly one month ago.

