The Miami Dolphins activated superstar LT Terron Armstead off IR, and he is back on the active roster and he is expected to play Sunday. Last week, Miami had Connor Williams active for the game but did not play him.

Roster Move | We have activated tackle Terron Armstead off injured reserve and waived defensive tackle Brandon Pili. pic.twitter.com/Yf4ByN306E — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 4, 2023