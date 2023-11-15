We are halfway through the NFL season, and the Miami Dolphins are doing well at 6-3. Let us look back at how they were doing around this time in 2022. The narrative feels intensely familiar—a promising start, the notable absence of Tua Tagovailoa, and the rollercoaster of victories and defeats. The Dolphins’ journey last year hit a significant roadblock, leaving one to wonder whether history will repeat itself or if the lessons learned in 2022 will guide them to triumph in 2023.

The 2022 season, at its zenith, held the promise of greatness. The mid-season break in week 11 arrived with optimism, a robust 7-3 record, and dreams of securing the coveted AFC East title. However, the West Coast swing following the bye week became the catalyst for their undoing, culminating in a disappointing 9-8 season record. The asterisk attached to the losses— “Tua wasn’t playing”—served as a constant reminder of the critical role quarterback health plays in the team’s fortunes.

Fast forward to the current season, and the Dolphins, standing at 6-3 with eight games remaining, confront a critical juncture. The tough losses in 2022 are a strong warning—a clear reminder that winning in the NFL is tricky, and you never know how the story will unfold.

While it is tempting to believe that stumbling at home against the Raiders and Titans or faltering against the Commanders in Washington is improbable, football’s capricious nature has proven that assumptions can be misleading. The Dolphins are at a critical point, and the big lesson comes in the last part of the season.

The last three games against formidable opponents—the Cowboys at home, the Ravens on the road, and a rematch with the Bills—will undoubtedly define the path of the Dolphins’ 2023 season. These games are more than mere matchups. These tough times check how strong a team is, show their true character, and prepare them for the playoffs. These games will show if the Dolphins, despite their apparent differences this year, can overcome the ghosts of the past.

Although the 2023 Dolphins may feel different, the real test of their progress is how they handle these crucial games. Until they emerge triumphant in these important games, there is a risk of falling into the familiar patterns of the past.

The lesson is simple. No matter how well a team starts the season, the real challenge comes in the end. The playoffs aren’t merely the endgame for this team. As expressed by Mike McDaniel in August, making the playoffs is not the ultimate goal. It is about how good the journey is and the long-term effect on the team’s history.

The regular season’s final weeks set the tone, pace, and momentum for the postseason. Success is not only making it to the playoffs. It is about doing well in them. As the Dolphins play the next eight games, the memories of 2023 remind us of how much is at stake. The lessons learned then must not be forgotten. Instead, they should be part of the team’s plan, ensuring things turn out differently this time. The playoffs beckon, but true success lies in how differently they script the finale in 2024.