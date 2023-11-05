Sadly, the Dolphins’ big Novemberfest game in Germany with the Chiefs ended as it had begun. A sloppy mental error ruined the Fins’ last chance at a possible victory when center Connor Williams’ snap was off to the right, and Tua Tagovailoa couldn’t handle it. The aborted play on 4th and ten from the Chiefs’ 31-yard line ended up as a 13-yard loss and sewed up a Chiefs win. Fins fans are left to wonder, what if?

Earlier in the week, Fins head coach Mike McDaniel tried to play down the narrative of, “If we lose, we can’t beat good teams,” that is EXACTLY the narrative of this team. They are now 0-3 against elite competition and were not at ALL competitive in the first ten quarters. Yes, they played a nice 2nd half and pretty much dominated it, holding the Chiefs to a mere 56 second-half yards while outscoring them 14-0. But the bottom line is they lost, and they lost in a most familiar way with a very slow start, penalties, and mental mistakes that got them way behind, this time by 21 points.

Their next opportunity against a quality opponent won’t come until Christmas Eve against Dallas. They’ll likely beat up against the next five weak opponents and get themselves to exactly the same place they were today with another chance to prove they’re in that elite category. For now, here’s this week’s GBU.

THE GOOD

DEFENSE (repeat from last week). It didn’t start out well, having allowed a 75-yard touchdown drive in 7 plays in under 3 minutes. But from there, Vic Fangio’s squad only allowed another 14 points and 192 yards for the rest of the game. And most shockingly, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was held to 3 catches for 14 yards. I don’t know how you can ask for more from this unit. Sure, at times, they got run on and failed to pressure Patrick Mahomes, but this IS Kansas City. I give them an A-

Raheem Mostert. The guy did not give up after a rough start. He ended the game with 75 yards on 12 carries for a 7.1 average and a touchdown. He runs hard and refuses to go down, which may be the reason for his fumbling (add one more to his total) issues. Sometimes, you have to know when it’s time to go down and live to fight another down.

Cedric Wilson, Jr. Wilson had one catch, but it was a big one. He high-pointed a 31-yard pass for a touchdown that could have easily gone the other way.

THE BAD

Penalties and mental errors against quality teams. As every Fin fan knows, these are painfully obvious against the Bills, Eagles, and Chiefs. At halftime of today’s game, the Fins had been outscored 100-37 by this group of teams. Holding calls, pre-snap penalties, not getting plays in on time, having to call forced time-outs.

The absence of Tua, Hill, and Waddle from the Good list. This trio can’t be just good against playoff teams. They need to be great. Missed TD opportunities, drops, minimal yards after catch, a scoop and score fumble, etc. I know Tyreek was trying ultra-hard against his old team. Perhaps it’s too hard trying to prove a point. But today’s results were an average game for all of them. That’s not good enough if you’re ever going to win a playoff game.

Mike McDaniel. Coach Mike got removed from the Ugly list with a good second half. But the good coaches don’t just beat up on inferior teams. They compete AND win against the elite. McDaniels’ squad has obviously not done so. Why? I’m not going to nitpick the playcalling. It’s an easy target, and sure, there were questionable calls in key situations. But for me, my big takeaway from the ‘Big 3’ games is the lack of offensive aggressiveness against these teams. Like a round of golf, it appears McDaniel tries to let the round come to him and then, at some point, get aggressive rather than attacking the first hole. Against weak teams, this offense ATTACKS! It is aggressive, as if to say, “We are taking the ball down your throat. Try to stop us.” Yet against the Bills, Eagles, and Chiefs, it’s been a slow, methodical, and passive offense to start each game. Or, not taking advantage of a great turnover like today’s game after a Mahomes strip sack by Bradley Chubb. The Fins got the ball on the KC 27-yard line, and they ran the ball on the first play rather than trying for a kill shot. If not for a senseless personal foul call on the Chiefs’ end, Chris Jones, they would have had to punt or attempt a 54-yard field goal. 3rd and 15 or more have been give up calls. Screens and short passes with no shot at getting a first. Where’s the enthusiasm to throw deep and get the first down? Where’s the aggression? I’d sure like to see Coach Mac up his aggressiveness against the next quality opponent (Dallas).

THE UGLY

Slow starts (repeat from last week). My GBU from last week said exactly this about slow starts: “This game marked the fourth time in five games the Dolphins have trailed early. This is a trend that needs fixing. They got behind the better teams (Bills and Eagles) and never caught up. Pro golfer Lee Trevino once said, ‘Two things don’t last. Dogs chasing cars and golf pros putting for pars.’ I’ll add one to that list, Lee. Teams falling behind early in playoff games. If the Fins get there and want to advance, they need to figure this out.” Well?

After the bye week, the Fins play the Raiders, the Jets, the Commanders, the Titans, and the Jets again. Not exactly murderer’s row. But they finish against the Cowboys, Ravens, and Bills. Three last chances to show they are for real. See ya in two weeks, everyone.