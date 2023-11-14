The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that they have activated WR River Cracraft off of injured reserve and, in the process, cut cornerback Kelvin Joseph. Cracraft played in three games this season and had six receptions and one touchdown before hurting his shoulder, causing him to go on IR. With the Dolphins’ WR room banged up at the moment, his return to the field to be one of the top 4 WRs on the Dolphins will be a boost.

Kelvin Joseph was part of the Noah Igbinoghene at the end of training camp, and he saw the field very little since being in Miami.