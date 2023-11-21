The game Sunday between the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins was way too close for comfort for me. However, in this league, it’s about winning, especially in late November, no matter how you get it as games get tougher to win. The Dolphins found a way to eke out a 20-13 win.

I admit I didn’t think the Dolphins could win this game, even against the Raiders. The Dolphins did everything they could to try to give away the game, but the defense saved the win by forcing three interceptions in the 2nd half. With the offense fizzling, the defense had to carry the load. With the defense getting better each and the opponent’s defense containing the Dolphins’ big plays, this might have to be how the Dolphins win. I don’t know how I feel about that because the Dolphins may lose some of these games, but the bottom line is winning, and that’s all that matters.

They have a short week against the New York Jets, and the Jets defense is one of the best in the league. However, their offense is the worst in the league. If it’s a low-scoring game, the Jets will have a chance. Their defense has made game-changing plays in games they have won, like against the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year. It’s the type of game that makes me nervous, especially with how the offense has played lately and turning the ball over. If the Dolphins don’t protect the ball better on Friday, it could turn into a loss very easily.

However, the defense is coming into their own and with the Jets deciding to make a chance at quarterback to an inexperienced Tim Boyle, the Dolphins could force him into mistakes just like they did to Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell. This might not be the prettiest game to watch, but it may be how the Dolphins have to win, especially on the road at Met Life Stadium. The defense should put pressure on the young quarterback, with the Jets having a weak offensive line, which could lead to some turnovers.

I know coach Mike McDaniel doesn’t like games like this with his offense, but the bottom line is the Dolphins can’t afford to get too cute, and they must take what the defense gives them, even if it means winning a grudge match.

One thing I noticed about the Jets’ defense last week against the Bills is that they are getting frustrated with their offense’s inability to do anything, and it puts pressure and wears them out. That is something the Dolphins might be able to take advantage of. The Jets’ defense also was too aggressive, trying to take chances to make a big play, but only to whiff and give up the big play, like the 81-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Khalil Shakir when Sauce Gardener tried to go for the interception and missed. The same could happen with the Dolphins’ big play receivers, but the Dolphins must take care of the football and not be careless.

The Jets are having a down year, and the Dolphins can’t give them any hope in this game. It’s a prime-time game in their backyard. I’m sure they will do their best, especially on defense. Jets coach Robert Saleh said earlier this year that they embarrassed those quarterbacks when they played outstanding offenses.

I don’t think they embarrassed them, but the Jets defense has the potential to give the Dolphins problems, and the Dolphins offense hasn’t played well against a good defense. The Dolphins offense being careless with the football lately makes me think it could be a huge trap game, and the Dolphins may have to grind out another win. I’m more worried about the Dolphins’ offense in this game than the defense, which is something I couldn’t have said a month ago.