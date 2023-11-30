If anyone watched Hard Knocks last night, it felt like a real punch in the gut. The whole episode was centered around our own Jaelen Phillips and his recovery from multiple injuries in college at UCLA and Miami. In the episode, they documented the journey of a short week and how a team prepares for such a week.

It gave a very in-depth look at how players and staff prepare. That part of the episode was cool. However, when Jaelen tore his Achilles, it was gut-wrenching to watch. It’s tough not to be absolutely devastated for the player, who was on pace to have a career breakout season. I know he will be back better, stronger than ever.

When the Dolphins took on the Jets, I was a little nervous. I felt like it had a trap game written all over it. Thankfully, the Dolphins dominated for the most part. Tua, I love you, bro, but you must clean up the turnovers. Even if, in the end, they didn’t amount to anything, you’re just giving the haters more fuel to push their narratives. Tua has to clean it up. Other than that, the offense was elite. I was very impressed with the offensive line, and I have to give Eichenebrg and Cotton their dues; they were excellent against an elite defensive line.

The defense was elite once again. I expect them to drop off just a bit next week; Sam Howell is a gunslinger. He will turn the ball over but also leads the league in yards. Howell carved up a good Eagles defense twice. Do not overlook their offense. The offense should cook on Sunday; there is no excuse for anything less.

I hope all my fellow Dolphins fans have a great week, and as always, Fins Up!