The Miami Dolphins signed free agent WR Anthony Schwartz to their practice squad on Monday. Schwarts was a 3rd round pick in 2021 by the Cleveland Browns (91st overall selection). Schwartz has started 3 NFL games in his career and has 14 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown.

With Miami having River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma on IR and with limited spots to bring guys back from IR to the active roster, the Dolphins may find it easier to bring a WR up from the practice squad instead of having someone return from IR and use up one of the last few spots.