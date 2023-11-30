On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian are back with a brand new episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast as they talk about all of the big news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They start the show talking about Miami’s win over the NY Jets, the loss of Jaelan Phillips, and how it played out on Hard Knocks this past Tuesday night. They also discuss the latest Miami Dolphins injury report and the status of some key offensive linemen for this week’s game. They play an exciting game of DC Guy or Florida Man and give their predictions for this week’s Dolphins vs. Commanders game at Fed Ex field. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

