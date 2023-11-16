On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian discuss all of the big stories in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They open the show by discussing the Dolphins winning the BYE week, and their standing in the AFC East looks excellent. Mike also has a mini-rant about Kyle Brandt from the NFL Network. The boys then talk about three key things the Dolphins must do to make a deep run into the playoffs. There is an exciting game of VEGAS GUY vs FLORIDA MAN, and Mike and Ian break down the numbers of the Raiders and the Dolphins and give their prediction on Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

