The Miami Dolphins worked out three wide receivers on Tuesday. Jacob Copeland, Racey McMath, and Anthony Schwartz.

Jacob Copeland went undrafted this past year and has bounced around with the Titans, Vikings, and Steelers in training camp. He was recently on the Steelers practice squad until October, when he was released.

Racey McMath was a 6th round pick by the Titans in 2021. He was waived by the Titans in late August of this year and signed with the Colts practice squad up until he was let go on Oct 17th. He has four career NFL receptions for 48 yards.

Anthony Schwartz was 3rd round pick in 2021 by the Cleveland Browns (91st overall) and had 13 receptions and one touchdown with the Browns to go along with 90 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. The Browns waived him before the start of the season.