It’s been a while since I had a good news good news week. Well, at least it wasn’t a bad news bad news week. 9-5 for the good news in the @andyslater pick ‘em challenge pool but only 2-3 in the pick 5 challenge for the bad news. I move up to 18th from 34th last week in the pick all pool with a 84-66 (56.0%) record and 9 games behind the leader. However, I dropped to 23rd from 17th place in the Pick 5 with a 30-20 (60.0%) record and now 3 games out of the money. The theme this week is “big spreads.” Double-digit favorites are 9-3 ATS this season, and I’m backing that trend. It’s time for teams to buckle down and go after playoff spots. Do those in the hunt move forward or go into the tank?

COMMANDERS -9.5 vs. Giants. I can’t pick Washington, and I can’t pick the Giants. I don’t like to guess, but that’s what this pick is.

JAGS -6.5 vs. Titans. What’s wrong with the Jags? They got embarrassed last week. I’m hoping for a bounce back game here.

CARDINALS +4.5 @ Texans. The Cards are bad and are dogs every week, but I keep taking them and they keep covering. So let’s go with them again. Kyler Murray is back and may be able to keep it close. The Texans, all of a sudden, are in the playoff hunt.

PACKERS +3.5 vs. Chargers. The Chargers are in turmoil. Heads will roll after they miss the playoffs. It seems like the Packers can keep this game close. Give me the home dog.

LIONS -8.5 vs. Bears. Jared Goff and the Lions have a great home record ATS as a favorite, so I’m tailing that trend.

STEELERS +1.5 @ Browns. No DeShaun Watson at QB for Browns. Back-up PJ Walker is a disaster. Pittsburgh’s offense is too, but perhaps their defense can cause some Walker turnovers.

COWBOYS -10.5 @ Panthers. No, I’m not making the ‘makes no sense’ pick here although I did think about it. Would it surprise me if the Panthers cover? No, but I’m taking the hot Cowboys.

49ERS -11.5 vs. Bucs. That’s a ton of points to cover, and I thank Baker Mayfield for the win last week, but I’m getting off the bandwagon quickly. The ‘Niners are 14-0 ATS since December 2021 as a home favorite.

BILLS -6.5 vs. Jets. This might be a ‘makes no sense’ pick as the Bills are a hot mess. The Bills fired Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey last week, and now it falls into the hands of Joe Brady who was Joe Burrow’s guru at LSU. The Bills are one of the worst ATS teams in the league and have not covered the last 7 games. Here’s hoping they’re due to break the streak.

SEAHAWKS -1.5 @ Rams. ‘Hawks Head Coach Pete Carroll is only 4-10 ATS vs. Rams Head Coach Sean McVay. Both teams are a complete mystery, so like the first game above, this is a total guess.

BRONCOS -2.5 vs Vikings. Somehow, Denver has now won 3 games in a row. Minnesota has won 2 games in a row with QB Josh Dobbs. Both teams are on a mini roll and actually have a shot at the playoffs. If that line was any bigger, I’d take the Vikings.

CHIEFS -2.5 vs. Eagles. The big Super Bowl rematch on Monday night. I’m impressed with the KC defense of all things. Both teams have shown a bit less than last year’s Super Bowl teams. KC by 3.

FINS -12.5 vs. Raiders. As I noted in my pregame write-up, this should be a blowout plain and simple. The Fins have been dominant at home beating up on weaker opponents. The defense is improving, and De’Von Achane is back. Fins roll 38-17.

PICK 5

BENGALS + 3.5 @ Ravens (Thursday). Loss

STEELERS +4.5 @ Browns

FINS –11.5 vs. Raiders

BILLS -6.5 vs Jets

CHIEFS -2.5 vs. Eagles