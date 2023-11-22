From Hype to Huddle: The NFL’s Most Epic Team Entrances

A new report from Betway identifies the NFL team entrances that generate the biggest buzz.

New England Patriots lead the way for the most thrilling team entrance.

Green Bay Packers generate the lowest team entrance buzz.

As the return of in-game action and drama continues to dominate the weekend talking points, whether it’s die-hard fans or just game-day enthusiasts, the unrelenting passion of the NFL has well and truly returned. In recent weeks, fans have embraced the show-stopping entrance themes and drama each game week continues to produce, from signature songs, iconic announcements, and fired-up athletes.

But which NFL teams’ entrance themes generate the biggest buzz online? Analyzing social media data for each franchise, Betway ranked the most talked about and best-loved entrances across the NFL. Based on the findings:

The New England Patriots ranked as the team with the most talked-about NFL entrance, with 26,871 fan posts across social media over the past 12 months.

ranked as the team with the most talked-about NFL entrance, with 26,871 fan posts across social media over the past 12 months. Following in 2 nd were the Los Angeles Rams , with 25,191 social media posts, closely trailed by the New York Giants (21,648) and Minnesota Vikings (20,292) – the only recorded teams to accumulate over 20,000 fan tags.

were the , with 25,191 social media posts, closely trailed by the (21,648) and (20,292) – the only recorded teams to accumulate over 20,000 fan tags. At the other end of the table, the Green Bay Packers recorded the fewest entrance-related tag posts, with less than 5,000 mentions in that period.

The NFL teams with the most talked-about field entrances are:

Rank Team No. of social media posts 1 New England Patriots 26,871 2 Los Angeles Rams 25,191 3 NY Giants 21,648 4 Minnesota Vikings 20,292 5 New York Jets 19,360 6 San Francisco 49ers 18,980 7 Philadelphia Eagles 14,650 8 Dallas Cowboys 13,333 9 Chicago Bears 12,990 10 Washington Commanders 11,159 11 Cincinnati Bengals 11,044 12 Buffalo Bills 10,972 13 Kansas City Chiefs 9,843 14 Denver Broncos 9,261 15 Miami Dolphins 9,173 16 Arizona Cardinals 8,854 17 Cleveland Browns 8,415 18 Detroit Lions 7,699 19 Houston Texans 7,133 20 Carolina Panthers 6,816 21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6,795 22 Indianapolis Colts 6,784 23 Las Vegas Raiders 6,707 24 Los Angeles Chargers 6,583 25 Tennessee Titans 6,391 26 New Orleans Saints 6,379 27 Seattle Seahawks 6,326 28 Pittsburgh Steelers 6,088 29 Baltimore Ravens 6,022 30 Atlanta Falcons 5,702 31 Jacksonville Jaguars 5,112 32 Green Bay Packers 4,912

Among every team entrance, these are the top 10 most positively received by supporters, based on sentiment data:

Rank Team Positive sentiment score (%) 1 Miami Dolphins 24.30% 2 New England Patriots 20.70% 3 NY Giants 19.90% 4 Philadelphia Eagles 18.20% 5 San Francisco 49ers 18.00% 6 Green Bay Packers 17.70% 7 Indianapolis Colts 16.80% 8 New Orleans Saints 16.50% 9 Cleveland Browns 15.90% 10 New York Jets 15.30%

Despite ranking in 15th for the most talked-about entrance, the Miami Dolphins have the most-loved theme, with 24.3% of the 9,173 related posts over the last year considered positive. The Patriots, Giants, Eagles, and 49ers complete the top four in terms of positive sentiment, with the Packers just falling outside scoring 17.7%, despite registering the fewest social posts.

Conversely, the Washington Commanders (7.61%), Kansas City Chiefs (9.94%), Atlanta Falcons (10.40%), and Buffalo Bills (10.60%) make up the least popular.

To find out more about Betway and where other teams rank, based on their entrance, please visit: https://usblog.betway.com/nfl/which-nfl-team-entrances-generate-the-biggest-buzz-betway-study/