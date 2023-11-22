From Hype to Huddle: The NFL’s Most Epic Team Entrances
- A new report from Betway identifies the NFL team entrances that generate the biggest buzz.
- New England Patriots lead the way for the most thrilling team entrance.
- Green Bay Packers generate the lowest team entrance buzz.
As the return of in-game action and drama continues to dominate the weekend talking points, whether it’s die-hard fans or just game-day enthusiasts, the unrelenting passion of the NFL has well and truly returned. In recent weeks, fans have embraced the show-stopping entrance themes and drama each game week continues to produce, from signature songs, iconic announcements, and fired-up athletes.
But which NFL teams’ entrance themes generate the biggest buzz online? Analyzing social media data for each franchise, Betway ranked the most talked about and best-loved entrances across the NFL. Based on the findings:
- The New England Patriots ranked as the team with the most talked-about NFL entrance, with 26,871 fan posts across social media over the past 12 months.
- Following in 2nd were the Los Angeles Rams, with 25,191 social media posts, closely trailed by the New York Giants (21,648) and Minnesota Vikings (20,292) – the only recorded teams to accumulate over 20,000 fan tags.
- At the other end of the table, the Green Bay Packers recorded the fewest entrance-related tag posts, with less than 5,000 mentions in that period.
The NFL teams with the most talked-about field entrances are:
|Rank
|Team
|No. of social media posts
|1
|New England Patriots
|26,871
|2
|Los Angeles Rams
|25,191
|3
|NY Giants
|21,648
|4
|Minnesota Vikings
|20,292
|5
|New York Jets
|19,360
|6
|San Francisco 49ers
|18,980
|7
|Philadelphia Eagles
|14,650
|8
|Dallas Cowboys
|13,333
|9
|Chicago Bears
|12,990
|10
|Washington Commanders
|11,159
|11
|Cincinnati Bengals
|11,044
|12
|Buffalo Bills
|10,972
|13
|Kansas City Chiefs
|9,843
|14
|Denver Broncos
|9,261
|15
|Miami Dolphins
|9,173
|16
|Arizona Cardinals
|8,854
|17
|Cleveland Browns
|8,415
|18
|Detroit Lions
|7,699
|19
|Houston Texans
|7,133
|20
|Carolina Panthers
|6,816
|21
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6,795
|22
|Indianapolis Colts
|6,784
|23
|Las Vegas Raiders
|6,707
|24
|Los Angeles Chargers
|6,583
|25
|Tennessee Titans
|6,391
|26
|New Orleans Saints
|6,379
|27
|Seattle Seahawks
|6,326
|28
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|6,088
|29
|Baltimore Ravens
|6,022
|30
|Atlanta Falcons
|5,702
|31
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|5,112
|32
|Green Bay Packers
|4,912
Among every team entrance, these are the top 10 most positively received by supporters, based on sentiment data:
|Rank
|Team
|Positive sentiment score (%)
|1
|Miami Dolphins
|24.30%
|2
|New England Patriots
|20.70%
|3
|NY Giants
|19.90%
|4
|Philadelphia Eagles
|18.20%
|5
|San Francisco 49ers
|18.00%
|6
|Green Bay Packers
|17.70%
|7
|Indianapolis Colts
|16.80%
|8
|New Orleans Saints
|16.50%
|9
|Cleveland Browns
|15.90%
|10
|New York Jets
|15.30%
Despite ranking in 15th for the most talked-about entrance, the Miami Dolphins have the most-loved theme, with 24.3% of the 9,173 related posts over the last year considered positive. The Patriots, Giants, Eagles, and 49ers complete the top four in terms of positive sentiment, with the Packers just falling outside scoring 17.7%, despite registering the fewest social posts.
Conversely, the Washington Commanders (7.61%), Kansas City Chiefs (9.94%), Atlanta Falcons (10.40%), and Buffalo Bills (10.60%) make up the least popular.
To find out more about Betway and where other teams rank, based on their entrance, please visit: https://usblog.betway.com/nfl/which-nfl-team-entrances-generate-the-biggest-buzz-betway-study/