The NFL and HBO announced Monday that the season debut of In-Season Hard Knocks: Miami Dolphins will air at 9 pm on November 21st at 9 pm on HBO and streaming on MAX.

The Hard Knocks crew from HBO began filming last Monday when Miami returned from Germany.

Follow the Fins as far as they go. Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins premieres Nov 21 on Max. @streamonmax pic.twitter.com/VBhr9587FZ — Sports on Max (@SportsonMax) November 13, 2023