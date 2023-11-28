That ended up being pretty dang easy.
The Miami Dolphins cruised to victory, 34-13 over the moribund New York Jets on Black Friday, but lost Jaelan Phillips to a torn achilles. Terron Armstead also left the game early due to a quad injury. Other than those two injuries, it was largely a very good day at the office for the Fins.
Aaron and Josh are back to discuss the game and its ramifications – plus the signing of Jason Pierre-Paul – on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!
